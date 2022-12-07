iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,677 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $190,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after buying an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after buying an additional 4,009,895 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.46. 9,776,825 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10.

