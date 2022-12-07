iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98,720 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.20. 12,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.