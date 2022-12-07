iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,799 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.