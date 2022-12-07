iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.80. The stock had a trading volume of 256,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average is $150.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

