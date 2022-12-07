iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $144.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,177. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $170.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.