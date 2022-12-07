J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $198.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.59.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,341,000 after acquiring an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after acquiring an additional 517,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,846,000 after acquiring an additional 89,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.66. 11,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,519. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

