James Cropper PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

James Cropper Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of James Cropper stock opened at GBX 895 ($10.91) on Wednesday. James Cropper has a 1 year low of GBX 750 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,500 ($18.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 943.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 992.38. The company has a market cap of £85.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,250.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at James Cropper

James Cropper Company Profile

In other James Cropper news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper sold 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.10), for a total transaction of £299,999.70 ($365,808.68).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

