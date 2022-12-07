JD Sports Fashion plc Announces Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on JDSPY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 175 ($2.13) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Articles

