JD Sports Fashion plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.13 (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 1.7 %

JD stock opened at GBX 126.45 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.25. The firm has a market cap of £6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,144.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 175 ($2.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.96) to GBX 630 ($7.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.32) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 262.14 ($3.20).

In related news, insider Andy Long bought 25,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($29,569.56).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

