Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Mazda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mazda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

About Mazda Motor

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

