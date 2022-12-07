Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Mazda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mazda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

About Mazda Motor

(Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.