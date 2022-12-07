Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Mazda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mazda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mazda Motor (MZDAY)
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.