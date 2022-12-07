Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.63. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.43 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $200.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.84. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.32 and a fifty-two week high of $752.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,847,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 80,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

