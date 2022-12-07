Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Down 1.4 %

JRONY stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

