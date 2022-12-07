JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 5.1%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.40 and last traded at $52.66. 8,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,179,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

