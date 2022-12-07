JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €11.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.40 ($10.95) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAVMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €13.00 ($13.68) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($12.89) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($13.68) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.84) to €15.00 ($15.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. 9,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

