Jumbo S.A. (JUMSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on December 30th

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3334 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Jumbo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUMSY opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Jumbo has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15.

Jumbo Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.

