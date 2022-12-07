Jumbo S.A. (JUMSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on December 30th

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3334 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Jumbo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JUMSY opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Jumbo has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15.
Jumbo Company Profile
