Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $199,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,023,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50.

On Thursday, September 8th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,831. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

