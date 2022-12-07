Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 29.00 to 33.00 in a research note on Monday. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,429. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

