Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 26,259 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.25, for a total value of 85,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 766,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

23andMe Trading Down 5.3 %

ME stock traded down 0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.20. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of 2.12 and a 52 week high of 8.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ME. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in 23andMe by 50.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter valued at $19,267,000. EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 77.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About 23andMe

ME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 23andMe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 5.60.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

