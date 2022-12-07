KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Collaborative Holdings Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. KE accounts for about 10.6% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings in KE were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 1,805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in KE by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 848,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,008,978. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of -1.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

