Keep Network (KEEP) Market Capitalization Hits $73.19 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $73.19 million and $241,648.57 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $945.55 or 0.05625899 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00496881 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,036.89 or 0.29960796 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
