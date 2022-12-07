Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 367.1 days.
Kerry Group Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $131.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($134.74) to €123.00 ($129.47) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Kerry Group Company Profile
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
