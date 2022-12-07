KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0064

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, KickToken has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $782,677.76 and approximately $172,164.79 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,509,153 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,514,882.52800421. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0068735 USD and is up 8.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $170,921.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

