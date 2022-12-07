Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading 4.1% Higher

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.32. 187,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,961,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

