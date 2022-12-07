Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,145 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.40% of Kismet Acquisition Three worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIII. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 254,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 13.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 805,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Up 1.2 %

KIII stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,360. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Kismet Acquisition Three Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

