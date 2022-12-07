KlayUniverse (KUT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,356.48

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $2,356.48 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $941.37 or 0.05594003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00499989 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,029.25 or 0.29885821 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.06922381 USD and is down -7.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,778.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

