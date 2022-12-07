Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives $69.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($76.84) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($73.68) to €67.00 ($70.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($70.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($106.32) to €91.00 ($95.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($66.32) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,047. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

