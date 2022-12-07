Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.25. 66,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 114,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($32.63) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.16) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.