Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.25. 66,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 114,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($32.63) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.16) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

