Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.61. 249,281 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 95,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$116.69 million and a P/E ratio of -18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
