Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Landstar System worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Landstar System by 37.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LSTR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.55.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

