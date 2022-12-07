Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.14

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.14 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 16270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.31.

Insider Activity at Laredo Petroleum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,563 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

