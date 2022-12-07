Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 52,732 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after buying an additional 259,963 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. 308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,781. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.