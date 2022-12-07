Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,071. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.