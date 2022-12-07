Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 126,678 Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 11.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Genius Brands International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GNUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 2,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.