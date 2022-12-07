Laurion Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Cigna stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,865. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.06. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $206.44 and a one year high of $331.95. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

