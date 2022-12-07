Laurion Capital Management LP Has $438,000 Stock Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,547 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Nuvation Bio worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. 3,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,940. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $93,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $83,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $93,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 165,041 shares of company stock worth $315,736. Company insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

