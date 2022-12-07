Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Navient by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,315,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 5.1% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,038,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 30.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 220,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 26.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 5,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Morgan Stanley raised Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.