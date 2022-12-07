Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,656 G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 603,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 166,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,646. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 172.97% and a negative net margin of 328.58%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. Analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,081.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,081.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $728,280. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush boosted their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

