Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $279,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,558,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $307.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

