Lee Enterprises (LEE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Lee Enterprises

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.