LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LIQT opened at $0.41 on Friday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

