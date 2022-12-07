Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

LMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $484.00. 1,058,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.17. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $333.42 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

