Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
LMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.4 %
Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $484.00. 1,058,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.17. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $333.42 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
