Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,194,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,655,000 after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.64. 25,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,682. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $442.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.08.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

