Magic Internet Money Price Reaches $1.00 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $363,637.29 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

