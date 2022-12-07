Maker Reaches Market Capitalization of $594.81 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Maker has a market capitalization of $594.81 million and approximately $18.68 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $608.42 or 0.03613808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $945.55 or 0.05625899 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00497367 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,044.74 or 0.29990067 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.