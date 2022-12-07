Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

