Mario Germano Giuliani Sells 84,302 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 84,302 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $3,637,631.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,795,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,357,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mario Germano Giuliani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 32,593 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $1,337,942.65.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 125,697 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $5,185,001.25.

On Monday, September 19th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 232,185 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $9,635,677.50.

On Friday, September 16th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 154,986 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $6,466,015.92.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,034 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,384,000 after acquiring an additional 449,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.