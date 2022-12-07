Marlowe (LON:MRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $468.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 468 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 468 ($5.71), with a volume of 55652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 479 ($5.84).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.14) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of £448.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 717.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 759.39.
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.
