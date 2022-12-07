Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Gap Down to $150.75

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $150.75, but opened at $146.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares last traded at $146.61, with a volume of 2,819 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.69.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

