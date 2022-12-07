Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,830,000 after buying an additional 204,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,002,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 535.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 397,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $60.70. 9,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,803. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,430,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Wolfe Research raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

