Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.49, with a volume of 59979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Medical Facilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Medical Facilities Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$195.88 million and a P/E ratio of 21.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
Read More
